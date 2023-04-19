CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After previously naming Buckhannon, West Virginia one of the most beautiful small cities to visit in America, Trips to Discover has now declared what it thinks is the best vacation spot in the state.

No surprise—New River Gorge National Park & Preserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia was given the honor. The Trips to Discover list said it is the perfect vacation for adventure seekers and cited the whitewater rafting, hiking, mountain biking, and rock climbing opportunities as reasons for the selection.

The park has 53 miles of the New River and more than 1,500 rock climbing routes, according to the list. In total, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve protects more than 70,000 acres of Appalachia, most of which is publicly available for activities like hunting, camping or just exploring.

While in the area, visitors can also check out small cities like Fayetteville to get the full experience of West Virginia’s charm.

For West Virginians who are looking for a top vacation destination in neighboring states, Trips to Discover also rated the following as their state’s best:

Pennsylvania – Hershey

Ohio – Logan

Maryland – Ocean City

Virginia – Virginia Beach

Kentucky – Mammoth Cave National Park

To see a full list of top vacation destinations in every state, check out the full Trips to Discover list here.