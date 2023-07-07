(WHTM) — More budget talk this weekend on This Week in Pennsylvania.

abc27 spoke with House Democrat Elizabeth Fiedler, who represents the Philadelphia area and wants a more broad discussion about education, beyond vouchers.

Fiedler says the budget is a step in the right direction.

“I think we have underfunded education for a long time and I think that is a detriment to all of our constituents. Whether they’re in Philadelphia like my district or more rural parts of the state. An in-depth and very serious conversation is needed. This chapter of the budget is closed, but we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ll be working on it over the summer and be back in the fall hopefully to finish the job,” said Fiedler.

abc27 asked Fiedler about her position on school vouchers and if the governor’s veto of it would hurt kids in struggling districts.

She also spoke about the trust that’s been broken at the Capitol.

