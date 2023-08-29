West Virginia native Tyson Bagnet is now the backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Bagnet from Martinsburg West Virginia played at Martinsburg High School and also attended and played at Shepherd University from 2018-2022.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 26: Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears released quarterback Nathan Peterman on Tuesday and released P.J. Walker on Monday leaving Bagent as the only quarterback on the roster behind Justin Fields.

Bagnet is an undrafted rookie and participated in the 2023 NFL Combine.

Bagent finished his high school career with 7,800 passing yards and 112 touchdown passes and was named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.

In college, broke the record for touchdown passes across all NCAA divisions with 159.