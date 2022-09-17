Editors Note: The above video is a live, raw feed of the event.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Save America Donald Trump rally has begun in downtown Youngstown.

Thousands of people lined up early Saturday to see former President Donald Trump in Youngstown. With about half the chairs filled in the event center, some people are still trickling in.

He’s visiting the Covelli Centre to campaign with Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who hopes to defeat Tim Ryan in the general election.

Several speakers are taking the stage before Trump appears.

Republican nominee for U.S. State Representative for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District J.R. Majewski spoke first. He got the crowd cheering and clapping as he said they are “leading the path to take the country back.”

“We’re all here today because we believe in the American dream,” said Republican nominee for U.S. State Representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District Madison Gesiotto. “Our Founding Fathers would be horrified, they would be rolling in their graves if they could see what has happened in America.. We must stand up and fight against these people who want to bring us down and lie to us.”

Max Miller, Republican nominee for U.S. State Representative for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District took the stage next.

He spoke on political intimidation and “assault on men and women in uniform.”

The crowd cheered loud when U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district Marjorie Taylor Greene took the stage.

“Under Republicans thanks to my favorite president and yours, President Trump made border security a tight issue,” she said.

She went on to talk about President Joe Biden, claiming he and the Democrats are the cause of high gas prices.

“Under Republicans we must make America energy independent again… Just like we were less than two years ago under President Trump,” she said.

Greene went onto speak on topics such as transgender rights, stating that children should be “protected” and that kids should just be kids.

“Stay out of our daughters’ bathrooms and out of our sports,” she said.

Then she criticized former Pennsylvania surgeon general and current Assistant U.S. Health Secretary Rachel Levine.

“We must stop the sexualization and dangerous promotion of genital mutilation of children. Listen, just because Dr. Richard Levine is suffering from gender dysphoria and changed his name to Rachel, doesn’t mean the 12-year-old girl should get double mastectomies and hysterectomies, or that boys should be chemically castrated,” she said.

U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District Bill Johnson spoke next. He talked about gas prices under President Biden.

“Two years ago you could afford to drive your family on vacation, today you can barely afford to drive to work,” Johnson said. “Too many Americans are having to choose between putting gas in their cars and buying groceries.”

Johnson encouraged everyone to vote and to help send J.D. Vance to Washington.

Jim Jordan, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District took the stage and addressed several topics.

“The left controls big media, the left controls big tech, the left now controls big sports… But the left doesn’t control we the people,” he said as the crowd cheered. “And we the people have had it.”

Jordan spoke on the rise in inflation, crime levels and border control. He also spoke on President Biden’s action to reduce student loan debt.

“Thank you for helping President Trump these last several years,” he said to the crowd. “No president has done more than what he said he would do than President Trump, and he did it with everyone against him.”

Finally, J.D. Vance took the stage and shared with the crowd a little about himself and his upbringing. He shared how his grandparents raised him and his love for his hometown of Middletown.

“I feel like the luckiest kind in the world to be standing up here representing the Republican Party,” he said.

Doors opened at 2 p.m., but the line began to form well before that. The line stretched through downtown past Eastern Gateway Community College. Some people even camped out in their cars to be sure to get a good spot in line.

Along the side of the streets are tables full of T-shirts, signs, hats and more with Trump’s name and image and quotes on them.

First News reporters spoke with several people in line who said they traveled hours to be at the event. Debra Phillips came from Michigan and said she was looking forward to hearing from the former president.

“Trump always gives more of a voice. He expresses the things that we want to say but we haven’t been able to,” she said.

Several people stated they would like to see Trump run for president again and hoped he would make a comment on it at Saturday’s rally.

“Foods high, everything’s high. You know, inflation is crazy. I think Trump can do a better job, and also get a lot of the bad people out of there. You know, I’m Blue Collar, and so, I’m just trying to make a living,” said Brandon Bell, of Columbus.

Sources say they expect roughly 7,000 people to be attending.

Trump plans to speak at 7 p.m., but guest speakers will begin delivering remarks at 4 p.m. Among those speakers are J.D. Vance and Representatives Jim Jordan and Bill Johnson.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.