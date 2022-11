OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands.

Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM.

And by 6 AM, store officials say they counted 2,000 people!

Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle combos for $160.

Santa will also be hanging out at Cabela’s, where you can get free photos with him now until Christmas Eve.