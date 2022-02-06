Thousands of South Central Power customers in the Ohio Valley remain without power

OHIO (WTRF) —

According to their outage map, thousands of South Central Power customers in Ohio remain without power as of Sunday afternoon.

This includes Monroe, Belmont, Harrison and Jefferson Counties.

Some of the areas affected include Woodsfield, Barnesville, St. Clairsville, Hopedale and Tiltonsville.

The map shows that some areas near Woodsfield are not expected to have power restored until Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The map also shows that Barnesville’s estimated power restoration time is Tuesday afternoon.

Restoration estimates near Hopedale and Tiltonsville are unknown per the website.

South Central Power customers can check their outage status on the company’s website, here.