Three Big 12 teams make Preseason AP Top 25; WVU goes unranked

The first benchmark of the 2019 college football season is officially set with the release of the Preseason AP Top 25 on Monday.

Alabama and Clemson once again sit at the top of the rankings, but as opposed to last season, the Tigers sit at the top of the rankings.

This season, just three teams — Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State — were ranked in the top 25, with the Sooners leading the way at No. 4. The Longhorns are next at No. 10, and rounded out by Iowa State at No. 21.

Although they received 3 votes, West Virginia is unranked for the first time since 2016. They finished that season ranked No. 9 in the AP.

TCU and Oklahoma State were the only other unranked Big 12 teams to receive votes, with 24 and 3 respectively.

James Madison, the Mountaineers’ opponent to open the season, is sitting in the second spot of the FCS Coaches Poll.