ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) – At least three people died and 15 were injured Tuesday morning when a semi crashed into a rear of a charter bus carrying high school band students.

The crash caused the semi to catch fire and smoke to pour from the bus. The bus was carrying band students from Tuscarawas Valley High School in northeast Ohio to an event in Columbus. The accident took place on Interstate 70 east of the exit for State Route 310 and led to I-70 being closed in both directions for several hours.

A fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (Courtesy photo/Adam Layton)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4)



Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4)/John Edwards)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4)



Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4/Anna Hoffman))

Two school buses escorted by police approach at accident scene on Interstate 70 near Etna, Ohio, on Nov. 14, 2023 (NBC4)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4)

Emergency crews respond to a fiery crash on I-70 West involving a charter bus and a semi. (NBC4)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the accident took place about 8:50 a.m. and that 18 people were taken to seven area hospitals.

I-70 was closed eastbound at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158 near Kirkersville. Traffic was being forced to exit, with U.S. 40 and Blacklick Road running parallel to I-70 between the two exits. The closure was expected to run through Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic camera footage after the accident showed a large presence of emergency crews and at least one fire on the highway, approximately 26 miles east of Downtown Columbus.

At 10:30 a.m., two school buses arrived, escorted by police. Several dozen people boarded the buses, which drove away about 20 minutes later.

The Associated Press reported 57 total people were on board the charter bus.

In a statement to families, Tuscarawas Valley schools Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky said he had “devastating and heartbreaking news to report.” The identities of those who died were not immediately available.

“Our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community,” Varansky said.

The bus was on way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus. The day’s events were canceled.

“Our focus is on providing support to Tuscarawas Valley,” an OSBA statement read. “That includes making grief counselors from our trade show available. We are praying for the entire Tuscarawas Valley family.”