MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Three people in Marshall County plead guilty to felony crimes against children.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro said 32-year-old Jessica Nolan of Bridgeport, 36-year-old Donald Wilburn and 22-year-od Emily Miller of Benwood were all sentenced to prison.

Nolan plead guilty to three counts of child abuse causing bodily injury by a parent, guardian or custodian.

According to a press release, those crimes were against a five-year-old child.

Nolan was sentenced to between three and 15 years in jail and a $100 fine for each of the three counts. Once she is released, she will be under supervised release for 10 years and have to register as an abusive or neglectful parent on the Child Abuse Registry.

Wilburn plead guilty to sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Canestraro said in a press release that those crimes were against 13-year-old and 16-year-old females.

Wilburn was sentenced to between 11 and 25 years in jail.

He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will have 20 years of supervised released when released from custody.

Miller also plead guilty to child abuse causing serious bodily injury by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Officials say this case involved a four-month-old child.

Miller was given between two and 10 years in prison and must pay a $1,000 fine.

Once she is released, Miller will be on supervised release for 10 years and must register as an abusive parent for 10 years.

All of these cases were heard by Judge Richard Wilson in Marshall County Circuit Court.