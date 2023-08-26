ELKINS, W.Va. — United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Northern District of West Virginia, released sentencing information for three West Virginia residents in separate methamphetamine distribution cases.

Officials say that 33-year -old Keisha Rae Ogline of Moorefield, West Virginia, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm for use in a drug crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, officers conducted a search of Ogline’s home and vehicle.

Officers found methamphetamine, pills containing fentanyl, and cocaine, as well as digital scales and several firearms.

The home was equipped with a video surveillance security system.

In Clarksburg, West Virginia, Matthew Scott Mayle, 37, of Philippi, West Virginia, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and testimony in court, Mayle sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer on two separate occasions.

James Ray Arbogast, 57, of Elkins, West Virginia, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and testimonies, Arbogast sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant out of his Elkins home on several occasions.

The sales were caught on video showing Arbogast weighing the drugs on a digital scale.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over all three cases.