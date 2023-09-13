WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three students at one local high school have been named semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Wheeling Park High School Seniors Ryan Linder, Grant Kenamond, and Kathryn Prather will have the opportunity to compete for National Merit Scholarships offered next spring.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is open to students all across the nation who meet the entry requirements.

Over 1.5 million students from over twenty-thousand high schools enter the scholarship competition each year by taking the Preliminary National Qualifying Test.

“It feels amazing to be named a semifinalist by National Merit. I had a lot of support from all of my teachers and my family to get me here, and I’m just glad that all the hard work I’ve done has paid off.” Ryan Linder | National Merit Semifinalist

“I’ve taken a lot of challenging courses over my high school career and even before then. I’ve just always taken the hardest classes, and that’s really prepared me to do well in the testing that qualifies for national merit.” Kathryn Prather | National Merit Semifinalist

For semifinalists to advance to the Finalist level, they must fulfill several additional requirements.

That includes continuing to maintain a high level of academic performance.