Tickets on sale for “Dancing Through the Decades”

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation is celebrating its annual gala a week from Saturday.

This year’s theme is “Dancing through the Decades,” so come dressed up in clothing from your favorite decade. Your participation would help those in need of a wish.

“When a wish comes true, it’s very powerful,” said Jackie Auten, regional manager of Make-A-Wish of West Virginia. “It doesn’t only affect the wish child but in fact anyone who comes in contact with that wish child. What’s so special about Make-A-Wish is that it could be a child in your neighborhood, it could be someone that you never thought would have a child be diagnosed with a critical illness…”

Dancing through the Decades will be held Saturday, November 16 at Mountaineer Casino from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $50 each.

