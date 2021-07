(WTRF)- The Tiger King star, Joe Exotic, is looking for love.

Exotic has just launched a “Bachelor King” contest in hopes that he’ll find a new husband.

The top three applicants will win a romantic getaway with the “Tiger King” once he’s released from prison.

Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot involving Carole Baskin.

Winners will be announced October 6th.