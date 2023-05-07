FL — Tiger Woods is a 15-time golf champion, but now he is accused of sexual harassment, according to CNN which says court documents were filed in Florida on Friday, May 5.

Erica Herman, Woods’ ex-longtime girlfriend, has accused Woods of pursuing a sexual relationship while she worked for the golfer, according to CNN. She also alleges that she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement or she would be fired from her job, according to the documents.

At the time of the incident, Herman was an employee at Woods’ South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.

CNN reports that the documents state that not only did Woods force Herman to sign the NDA about the sexual pursuit, but when he became disgruntled with the sexual relationship he tricked Herman into leaving her home, by asking her to go on a weekend getaway to the Bahamas. The documents allege that when Herman was driven to the airport she was asked to speak to Woods’ attorney.

The documents allege that Woods’ lawyer told Herman that she had been locked her the home that she shared with Woods and that she could never return. The documents allege that Woods took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to force her to sign a different NDA, which she refused.

According to CNN the court documents state that Herman’s lawyers say that a boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.

The CNN story states that in the past year, Herman has brought two different complaints involving Woods.

The first complaint, according to CNN, alleges that a trust owned and created by Woods violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking Herman’s oral agreement to continue to live in Wood’s home.

As part of that suit, a trustee of Wood’s trust, Christopher Hubman, asked the court to order Herman to settle out of court because of an NDA agreement she had signed in 2017.

Herman argues in the most recent suit that the 2017 NDA is not enforceable due to a new federal law invalidating arbitration clauses in sexual assault or sexual harassment cases.