TikTok’s “Lug Nut Challenge” blamed for dangerous vandalism at Moundsville car dealership

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – TikTok is the fastest growing social media app on the market right now, and in part it has become famous for short, funny videos, as well as “TikTok challenges.” But some of the challenges can be downright dangerous.

One of the latest challenges is called the “Lug Nut Challenge” and some people using the app are reportedly being challenged to loosen the lug nuts on vehicles. Already here in the Ohio Valley one automotive company says they are the latest victim.

According to Kevin Cook, who is the general manager at Straub Automotive Group, the lug nuts were loosened on four mustangs at the Moundsville dealership. Cook says an attendant on the lot noticed that the lug nuts were not tight and notified the sales manager in Moundsville who then called Cook. Cook says he contacted local authorities and the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association.

“While social media has a phenomenal place not only in our marketing, but in our daily lives it’s really, really sad when someone takes a challenge like this and puts our customers and our family in a dangerous situation. Really, Really hate that our society has got to that point.” Kevin Cook, GM, Straub Automotive Group

Cook says two Straub customers have already called saying their lug nuts were loosened. He says people who would like to have their lug nuts checked can go to any one of Straub’s six locations.