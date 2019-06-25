Tim McCormick running for re-election

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Ohio County Commissioner Tim McCormick announced he is running for re-election on Tuesday.

He spoke on the progression of the Highlands and the shops that are coming in.

He said the places that have already signed to come to the Highlands are Taco Bell, Xfinity, Hobby Lobby, and Starbucks.

They are all expected to open late July, early August.

Menards and the Sports Complex are in the works up there as well.

According to McCormick there are many others in the works.

His final words were, “I have worked with you in the past and I will continue to do so.”