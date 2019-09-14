Timing of Washington Bridge, I-70 projects raise concerns for residents

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Following two inspections from the Division of Highways, the City of Wheeling had to make a change to the Washington Avenue bridge after it was found to be in poor condition.

In August, the bridge’s weight limit was reduced to 10 thousand pounds or five tons. Before that, it was at 20-33 tons.

WVDOH agreed to fund the 7.1 million-dollar bridge replacement.

The city is required to pay for 20 percent of that replacement.

Wheeling City Manager, Bob Herron, said the project will not start for another one or two years.

Local residents are concerned that work being done on the bridge will run simultaneously with the I-70 project.

However, Herron assures that probably wont be the case.

We’re very much aware of the work that is beginning on Interstate 70. The project on Washington Avenue will be coordinated so, that we minimize construction to the motoring public to the extent that we can.” Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

The agency is currently drafting up an agreement for the project now and Wheeling City Council will consider a plan of action once its finished.