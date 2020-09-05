Today marks one year since OVMC closed its doors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today marks an entire year since one of the Ohio Valley’s most trusted hospitals closed its doors.

OVMC cited millions of dollars in revenue loss and the inability to find a strategic financial partner as a reason for its closure.



Despite the blow to the Wheeling community, the legacy of OVMC and its more than 100 years of service will live on in another way.



The complex will soon be home to the proposed public safety building, which will house the city of Wheeling’s police and fire departments.



The property has been assessed at 40 million dollars, but city officials say they will acquire it for well under one million dollars.