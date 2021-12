(WTRF) — Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration that runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and as its creator, Dr. Maulana Karenga, said, honoring ancestors and African heritage is part of the holiday, CBS reports.

According to CBS, Kwanzaa began in 1966 after the Watts Riots in Los Angeles the previous year, but it is not an African or African-American take on Christmas.

The holiday involves gathering with family, eating and dancing and focusing on community, culture and family, say reports.