OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival comes with a wide swath of traditions. You have Little Italy, the iconic sausage sandwiches, and of course, the Italian American of the Year.

We’ve seen some exceptional people hold this title over the years, and this year is no different. Despite his many accomplishments and decades of service to the community, Tom Fato is a humble man.

“I just did the best I could with my jobs and stuff, and I couldn’t believe that they chose me.” Tom Fato, 2023 Italian-American of the Year

He grew up in Steubenville, eventually moving on to West Liberty State College. During his time there, he played baseball with World Series Champion Joe Neikro. After college, Mr. Fato went on to have a 30 year teaching career.

“A lot of times it’s just really nice to see students that you had in the past, and then of course they come up and talk to you, and thank you for what you did. I kind of thought that was always pretty neat.” Tom Fato, 2023 Italian-American of the Year

Tom is proud of the decades he spent as an educator, and he’s also proud of his Italian Heritage, particularly the strong connection he felt towards his family.

“Well, being Italian was pretty awesome. The comradery that we have, the interesting food, fun and family, just relished everything for me.” Tom Fato, 2023 Italian American of the Year

Tom says Italians are fun people to be around, but the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival draws in crowds of people from all walks of life, which is one of Tom’s favorite aspects of the festival.

“And what makes me feel real good is the idea that they appreciate the Festival. And it is one of the, it’s like the granddaddy of all festivals.” Tom Fato, 2023 Italian American of the Year

Much like the festival has impacted the Ohio Valley, so has Tom Fato himself. He received his award Wednesday night, and the crowd showed him just how much he’s meant to them.

Tom tells me that he had friends from grade school through college travel to Wheeling to see him recieve his award. He says he was shocked to be chosen, but he’s honored and very grateful for it.

Congratulations Mr. Fato. It’s well deserved.