STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tony Teramana Cancer Center and the Allegheny Health Network have received some very prestigious recognition for the work that they do every day.

The healthcare facility was recently recognized for its radiation oncology service.

The cancer center recently received the prestigious Accreditation Program for Excellence from the American Society for Radiation Oncology.

To receive the accreditation, the review looks at five different pillars and 16 different standards focused on safety and quality of care.

What the accreditation shows is that the staff at the center are providing the highest standards of safety and quality for their patients.

”Everybody is like family here, so when a patient comes into our building, we don’t treat them just as another person, we treat them as a part of our family. So, there’s a lot of patient-centered care given here along with the patient, along with their families and all of the medical team here.” Gretchen Heizler – Radiation Oncology Supervisor

The Cancer Center voluntarily sought out this rigorous review to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to that region of the Ohio Valley.