Too early to say if or when the Wheeling Suspension Bridge can reopen to vehicles

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s looking like a long road ahead for the Wheeling Suspension Bridge project.



7NEWS spoke with DOH District 6 Engineer Tony Clark, who tells us it’s still too early to say when or if the bridge can be reopened to vehicle traffic. The contactor that is set to do the job is currently working on repairs to the I-70 project. Once they are able to get to begin they can assess the damage to the bridge to see if it can be reopened.



But they will face a major issue that many industries are dealing with right now, which is getting the materials to do the job.

“Specifically, there’s different cables, steel cables that are required for that bridge. Those steel cables in the amounts that they need for that project are on a 30 to 40 week time frame to get those. So they’re 8 to 10 months out.” Tony Clark, DOH District 6 Engineer

Right now the completion date for the project is June of 2023, with work set to begin next spring. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.