(WTRF) – It’s been said that small businesses are the backbone of our economy. That’s especially true for one local, family owned business that has served the Ohio Valley now for a decade.

Top Notch Cleaning is celebrating it’s ten year anniversary and owner Austin Straub says his company started from the ground up. He says the company began with just three employees, two of which called off sick on the company’s first day of business.

They now employ over seventy hourly workers, with five full-time managers.

“Over 10 years, it’s hard to believe, I just looked up, we have paid over 7 million dollars worth of salary in this time, we have been opened. I don’t think folks realize how much a small family owned business can really effect the local economy.” Austin Straub. Owner, Top Notch Cleaning

“It’s great to work for a small business. It’s turned the way I viewed small businesses around. I know they’re important but being part of that opened my eyes.” Annie Jochumsen, General Manager, Top Notch Cleaning

In addition to their considerable growth over the years, Top Notch is also an award winning business. They have been voted the areas best home and business cleaners for six years in a row.