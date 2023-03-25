WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A semi-impromptu Topper-Takeover filled both Generations and the West Liberty student union today in celebration of the national championship basketball game.

Although @westlibertyu didn’t come out with the win today, the “Topper-Takeover” at Generations was overwhelming!💛🖤 Congratulations to the West Liberty boys basketball team for all of their hard work and success this season!🏆 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/0RYQzY5Khm — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) March 25, 2023

When they saw the Hilltoppers make it into the Elite Eight, the external affairs office began reaching out to local restaurants, alumni, and supporters of the university for exciting events like these to support the team.

The turnout has been overwhelming for both the Elite Eight and Final Four games, and it has not changed with over 200 people out in support of West Liberty today.

”This is the perfect example of Hilltopper Nation. Right? I mean it is school spirit, and pride, and regional connection and all of the folks here today, the sea of black and gold at Generations is a perfect example of what Hilltopper pride is all about.” Phillip Carl – Director of Government and Community Outreach, West Liberty University

Although the Hilltoppers did not take away the win today, they can’t say it was because of their lack of a strong support system around them no matter what.