Tornado leaves dramatic damage in rural areas of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s been confirmed by the National Weather Service that the weather event that slammed into the Ohio Valley Thursday evening was indeed a tornado.

In a rural area outside Mount Pleasant, it toppled trees onto roads and power lines, and tore the roofs off barns. But apparently it did not cause any injuries. Jim Tate wasn’t there at the time, but he soon heard about the destruction.

“I live just up the road,” Tate said. “A friend of mine had called. He was driving past and saw the debris.”

Trees were snapped off and power lines were down. A parked RV was picked up, twisted and slammed back down. Tate discovered barn roof panels far from the barn, twisted around guard rails.

“Well it blew the roof off the back half of our barn,” said Tate. “Luckily the horses are OK. But a lot of trees are down on the fence.”

The barn door was torn off. Nearby Hertler Road was closed by fallen trees. Since then, the National Weather Service has labeled it an EF-1 tornado. But Jim Tate suspected it all along. “Yeah, I thought it was,” he noted.

He said the important thing is…“The horses are OK!”