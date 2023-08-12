WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center out of Norman Oklahoma, has issued a tornado watch for east central Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia.

TORNADO WARNING CONFIRMED MARION, OH

The tornado watch is in effect until 9:00 p.m. August 12, 2023, for the following counties in Ohio: Tuscarawas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Harrison, Jefferson, Muskingum, Guernsey, Belmont, Noble, Monroe, and Mercer.

The following counties in West Virginia are under advisory; Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, and Marshall.

Counties in Pennsylvania include; Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington, and Westmoreland.

Significant severe weather is possible this afternoon and evening across the Ohio Valley.

Tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts are possible, along with locally heavy rain.

