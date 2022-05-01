Richmond, OH. (WTRF) – The Red Knights didn’t look back after trailing 2-0 in the early innings. Zane Kinsey drove in an RBI single in the fourth to make it 5-2 Toronto.

Zebulin Kinsey kept it going in the inning with a little infield bleeder. That made it a 6-2 game which would go on to be the final score.

“You know, we got down early on to this team and we knew we were playing for a title and our kids showed up today and were very excited to compete and represent Toronto and they just kept fighting, fighting, and fighting and we’re fortunate enough to get the victory and the OVAC title today,” Toronto Head Coach Brian Perkins said.