TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — The Toronto, Ohio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect, per their Facebook page.

The suspect allegedly stole from Gas-n-Go on 4th and Daniels Street.

He fled west on Daniels Street after the incident.

Police ask residents to check their surveillance cameras and contact authorities at 740-537-1591 with any information.