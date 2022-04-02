JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Toronto Fire Chief Bill Scheel confirms one woman has died after Friday night’s apartment complex fire.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: A neighbor says the fire was unbelievably scary.

Chief Scheel confirmed that one person is dead after a fire broke out in Toronto on Stewart Street.



Neighbors said the flames were uncontrollable and they and their children feared the worst.

According to Chief Scheel, the Toronto City Fire Department got a call around 9:29 Friday evening saying there was smoke coming out of an apartment building on Stewart Street.

Scheel says the Police and EMS arrived on the scene first.

Then his crew worked to get control of the fire.

There was one individual who ultimately perished. She was outside the residence, when the first EMS unit got there. They were able to put her in the ambulance and get her to Weirton Hospital and then she was life flighted to a Pittsburgh area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries at about 4:45 this morning. Chief William Scheel, Toronto City Fire Department

He says at the time the cause of the fire is undetermined, but he believes it was an accidental electrical fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.