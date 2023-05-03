WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – On Monday, April 8, 2024 a Total Solar Eclipse will cross over North America and pure totality will be within driving distance of our area!

We met up with Amanda Iwaniec, The Director of Theater Experiences at The Carnegie Science Center of Pittsburgh to talk about the upcoming Solar Eclipse and what it means to the Ohio River Valley.

We also toured the Buhl Planetarium and got to witness a solar eclipse.

A view of the solar eclipse inside the Buhl Planetarium.

Our region will witness what’s called partial solar eclipse with the area roughly within the 95-96% full eclipse range. The Moon will cover near all of the Sun, meaning a spectacular sight if the clouds cooperate. (Sadly, a bit out of range to forecast exact weather conditions for the day according to Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey).

Times to be aware of on Monday April 8, 2024:

Partial Eclipse Begins: 1:59 PM

Maximum Eclipse: 3:16 PM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 4:29 PM

A fun fact for this upcoming eclipse: after the one on April 8, 2024 the next Total Solar Eclipse than can be visible in the Contiguous United States will be Aug 23, 2044.