BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A routine patrol by the Shadyside Police Department in the early hours of May 6, led to an arrest and drug seizure, according to a Facebook post by the SPD.

The patrolling officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the stop, the officer observed indicators of criminal behavior, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 153.61 grams of suspected methamphetamine, multiple baggies used for the sale of narcotics, hypodermic needles, and $303 in cash.

Drugs and paraphernalia seized by the Shadyside Police Department

The suspect was transported to the Belmont County Jail and booked in on: Felony 1 Drug Trafficking, Felony 1 Drug Possession, Misdemeanor 2 Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, and Misdemeanor 4 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.