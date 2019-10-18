Traffic stop nets meth supplier in Jefferson County

BERGHOLZ, Ohio (WTRF) – The Jefferson County Drug Task Force has concluded a three-month investigation following a traffic stop on Friday.

Scott White, 54, of Bergholz, who is reported to be the main meth supplier in the Bergholz and Amsterdam areas, was arrested without incident.

During the vehicle search, drug task force detectives seized about 150 grams of suspected meth, worth about $15,000.

Detectives found additional evidence at White’s residence on Sixth Street.

White is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on pending first degree felony drug charges.

Additional individuals in the Bergholz and Amsterdam ares are also expected to be indicted on a later date.