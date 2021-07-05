Tragic circumstance sends Mahoning County Dog Warden to Youngstown bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and the dog warden’s office were called to a bridge in Youngstown Monday after two dogs apparently jumped or fell from the structure.

A man passing by said he saw two dogs jump from the Mahoning Avenue Bridge, according to a post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. He said the one dog went over the bridge and the second one struggled to get over the wall to follow.

Both dogs suffered broken bones and multiple internal injuries and were taken to a veterinarian where they later died.

The dog warden could not confirm what led to the dogs falling from the bridge, which we estimate at just under 70 feet.

“I find it hard to believe they would both jump at the same time but, you know, I guess it’s not out…. it is out of the ordinary, let’s put it that way,” Mahoning County dog warden Dianne Fry said.

Both dogs appeared to have been strays for a long time from their appearance and condition.

Fry said this time of year is a busy one in regards to dogs getting out, but there are ways to help get a dog home safe.

“Always make sure there’s ID on your dog – a valid license, an ID tag, microchipped, any kind of tools you can use to get your dog back to you is… you want to give as many tools as you can and so you ahve the best chance of getting your dog back,” Fry said.

The warden said it would continue to investigate the incident to learn what exactly happened to both dogs.

Friends Of Fido MCDP helped to cover the medical needs of the dogs, according to the post.