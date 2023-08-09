PONTIAC, Mich. — A transgender woman is headed to court demanding the return of her surgically removed genitals, which she alleges her ex-boyfriend stole.

Newsweek brought the case to light after Pontiac, Michigan resident Brianna Kingsley submitted a claim on August 3 that alleges her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old William Wojciechowski, is refusing to return her testicles that were removed and kept in a jar during gender transition surgery.

Wojciechowski tells The Detroit News that he was unaware of the filing until after the newspaper asked him for comment.

Newsweek states that a handwritten affidavit shows Kingsley demands the return of her “human remains,” which are kept in the refrigerator next to the eggs, and $6,500 in damages, the maximum amount allowed in Pontiac’s small claims court.

It is reported that Wojciechowski claims Kingsley took everything she wanted from his apartment eight months ago when they broke up. He also claims she has been harassing him since the breakup, threatening to hurt him and show up at his workplace.

Wojciechowski tells the newspaper that he has no plans to return the testicles and doesn’t owe Kingsley anything.