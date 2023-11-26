PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Millions of people hit the roads and airports this past week for what was another busy Thanksgiving holiday.

7News reporter Jake McGlumphy takes us to Pittsburgh International Airport to tell us what travelers should know as they return home on the busiest travel day of the year.

Many travelers will be returning home today and tomorrow. And roads and airports are expected to be even busier than they were last week.

As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend comes to an end, roadways and airports will once again be packed with people making their way home. Officials at Pittsburgh International Airport say they will see more travelers today and tomorrow than they will any other day of the year.

“The Monday after Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year, and for the entire year, actually here at Pittsburgh International Airport.” Bob Kerlik | Director of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh Intl. Airport

If you are traveling back home on the roads, Triple A officials say it is a good idea to plan for anything on the roadways that might prolong your drive.

”You want to make sure you plan out your route before you head out on the road as well, because there is some construction still going on, especially in our area around the airport. Just make sure you know where there’s road closures and some congestion that you may run into and have an alternate route for that.” Tiffany Stanley | Spokesperson, AAA East/Central

Stanley also says it is important to make sure your vehicle is in safe traveling condition as you head home. She says double-checking things like tire pressure and fluid levels that you might not monitor on a regular basis isn’t a bad idea.

”We typically drive our cars every single day, you know, to and from work and maybe, you know, running errands, things like that. You’re not really thinking about the condition of your vehicle like that. Unfortunately, many people don’t.” Tiffany Stanley | Spokesperson, AAA East/Central

Travelers are encouraged to leave extra time, whether traveling on the road or in the air, to allow for smooth and safe travels.