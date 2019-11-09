Traveling artist visits Wheeling Nailers for Military Appreciation Game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Joe Everson is a renaissance man — an artist, singer, musician and photographer.

His viral videos of singing the National Anthem while painting live-action artwork have over 200 million total views.

Everson travels the nation performing for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and celebrities.

And Friday night, Everson showcased his talents at the Wheeling Nailers game.

ICYMI: @JoeEversonArt sang the National Anthem and painted the Saluting Soldier at our Military Appreciation game tonight! pic.twitter.com/C3qbrj3rvb — Wheeling Nailers (@WheelingNailers) November 9, 2019

From a young age, Joe knew he wanted to perform inside of sold-out arenas.

What he didn’t know was that he would eventually do so not as an athlete, but as an artist.

As I was growing up, a lot of people knew me as Joe who enjoyed sports and didn’t want to do — I enjoyed singing and I enjoyed art — but honestly, I love soccer and a little basketball here and there. Joe Everson, Celebrity Artist

Joe is America’s first and only singing action painter.

He has performed for politicians, celebrities, Fortune 500 companies and professional sports teams

I’ve worked with the Golden State Warriors, gone to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house a number of years in a row — so, I got to meet him and his friends and perform for them. Joe Everson, Celebrity Artist

Despite his high profile, Everson enjoys performing for Minor League teams like the Nailers.

It’s kind of a small secret but some of my favorite venues are actually Minor League hockey venues. Joe Everson, Celebrity Artist

Even though he’s constantly around athletes and other celebrities, Joe’s favorite audience consists of military members and veterans.

I think the ones that really do mean the most to me are a lot of the military charities that we’re involved with and the paintings — I’m proud to say we’ve been able to raise over $1,000,000 in proceeds for those charities. Joe Everson, Celebrity Artist

For more on Joe Everson and his work, please visit his website.