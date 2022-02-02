Traveling MLK oil portrait settles in at library for a year

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Civil rights advocate Frank Calabrese owned a portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He liked it because of its calm vibe.

“There’s peace on his face and he’s holding a Bible that says Peace on it,” said Calabrese. “It’s not intrusive at all. It is a comforting painting.”

But he said he wanted lots of people to experience it.

So he donated it to the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee—under one condition.

“With the condition being that every year on Martin Luther King Day, it changes its venue,” said Calabrese.

Last year, it was at the Laughlin Memorial Chapel.

This year, it will reside at the Ohio County Public Library.

They quietly unveiled it Wednesday and library officials said this is an absolutely appropriate place for it.

“It’s an opportunity for anyone who wants to see it to come view it, ask questions about Martin Luther King Jr. and it doesn’t matter who it is,” said Amy Kastigar, library director. “Everyone’s welcome here.”

Calabrese says Dr. King embodied what he calls the three Cs—compassion, conscience and courage.

At the library, they plan to place it near the circulation desk where all kinds of people will be able to see it.

“Children at story time, students coming in for tutoring after school, our older population who are such great users of the library, our Lunch With Books and our People’s University attendees—a wide swath of visitors will see it and appreciate it,” Kastigar said.