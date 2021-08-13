Traveling with pets can be fun but requires planning

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

We’re in the height of vacation season.

And many pet owners enjoy taking their four-legged friends along on the family trip.

The professionals at Redwood Veterinary Hospital in Martins Ferry offer some tips on how to make sure your pets enjoy a safe and healthy vacation.

They say it starts with good planning.

Make sure your pet is up-to-date on all his vaccines.

And bring his vaccine and medical records along.

Make sure he’s on a leash at all times, and that it’s attached to a properly fitted collar or harness, along with his ID tags, license and vaccine tags.

Bring the food he’s used to eating, plus a supply of any medicine he’s on.

And plan every part of the trip.

“You want to make sure that all the stops along the way and the destination are pet-friendly,” said RandiJo McMahon, technician assistant at Redwood. “While traveling, while you are getting out to have bathroom breaks for you and your pets, you want to make sure that you are walking them in the grass so their paw pads will not be burning on the hot concrete. And do not stay out for extended periods of time. And if you do, the pets need shade and access to cool water.”

They do not recommend retractible leashes; they believe old-fashioned leashes are safer.

They say you should never leave the pet unattended in the vehicle, even with the engine running and the air conditioner on.

They say one person should remain in the car with the pets if the other person has to step out.

And when you get to your destination, enjoy yourself and take lots of pictures!