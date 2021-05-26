Tri-state law enforcement officers ask drivers to be aware and obey road rules this Memorial Day weekend

(WTRF) — The annual AAA Operation CARE news conference has become a tradition in this area.

Law enforcement officers from the tri-state area gather at the Claysville Rest Area to remind drivers about summer driving safety. Last year, they didn’t hold it, due to the the pandemic, but this year they were back, discussing the problems they focused on.

They arrived in cruisers, on motorcycles, even in helicopters. They had interesting stories to tell. After a year when people were not traveling–many working from home–you’d think less traffic would mean fewer crashes. But it was just the opposite.

Law enforcement officers are facing some hard numbers. 42,000 people died on America’s roads last year. That’s more than double the number of murders. And this was in a pandemic, when not as many people were on the roads.

There was 23 percent less traffic, but more fatalities than law enforcement has seen in the last eight years.

They say people are driving faster, many more than 100 miles an hour.

Officials report that they issued more than 32 percent more tickets for speeding at 100 mph plus, much more than they had in the past.

They say more drivers were impaired by alcohol and drugs. And more drivers–and passengers–were not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers ask you to please buckle up for everyone else on the road.

A driver’s responsibility is to insist that everyone riding in your vehicle buckles up and gets the the destination safely.

AAA says Memorial Day is the deadliest of all three-day holidays. And it marks the start of the 100 deadliest driving days of the year.