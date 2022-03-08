MONROE COUNTY OHIO (WTRF) – The Tri-State Region is working to become one of the largest natural gas producers in the nation.

On Tuesday Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague met with two different oil and gas groups

They took a tour of the rig and discussed the importance of the industry to the state’s economy.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague says the Utica Shale Formation, which is Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, would be the third largest natural gas producing nation on the face of the earth.

He says we need to domestically produce energy and Ohio can lead the way doing that.

We need to be forward thinking about how we win in the future and if you look at companies like Intel, they want to locate in places that have clean cheap reliable energy. Natural gas is a key component of that. The more that we develop the natural gas that is under neither our feet here in the Buckeye state, the stronger we become, and we are able to win in the future. Robert Sprague, Ohio Treasurer

The Ohio Oil and Gas Associate and the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program agree that these meetings are crucial to their success and allow them to find ways to do things better and smarter.