HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Tri-state Water Authority informed 7News of a water line break affecting parts of Harrison County.

County Rd 10, Adena Ohio, Morning Glow Road and The Village of Adena are currently without water.

These areas will be without water until crews work on the line.

Once restored, a 48-hour boil order will go into effect.

Water officials have not given a time for restoration, but stay with 7News for any updates.