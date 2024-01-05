BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County abuse case that shocked even the humane officers is postponed again.

Paula Metzler of Fairview, facing 11 felony animal cruelty charges, was set to enter a plea today but did not.

Months ago, a search warrant turned up dead and dying animals and appalling conditions at her home near the Guernsey County line.

She and her adult daughter Kristi are facing identical charges, and the judge decided today that they’ll be tried together.

“The state had pending a motion to join both of these cases together for trial because all of the evidence would be exactly the same for both trials also. The judge did grant that motion today. The cases are now joined. It’s one of our larger cases in respect to the animals that were deceased and in poor condition.” Joseph Vavra | Belmont County Assistant Prosecutor

“We found multiple dead animals in cages, we found them in kennels, we found them on the floor. We have 7 chihuahuas, a mixed breed, a German shepherd, a Bernese Mountain Dog and 2 Poodles that actually survived.” Julie Larish | Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof and Paw

Belmont County Hoof and Paw agents called the case horrific.

They say the living conditions were unfit for humans or animals.

They say there was no running water and no toilet–just multiple buckets of human feces.

In their words, you just cannot fathom the squalor.

Paula Metzler remains in jail.

Her daughter Kristi is out on bond.

They will have one final opportunity to enter a plea–in mid-February.

Otherwise, both mother and daughter will go to trial on February 29th.