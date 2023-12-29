BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The trial of the Belmont County property owner who admittedly shot his handyman still has not wrapped up, and will continue Saturday morning.

50-year-old Timothy Bradley of Martins Ferry is charged with felonious assault and two counts of shooting into a habitation.

Bradley took the stand in his own defense today, saying the man he hired to repair his house was becoming increasingly erratic, using drugs while working and urinating in the sinks. He said the man bragged that he’d pulled a gun on his own brother and on a former employer.

Bradley said he fired the handyman, who then came back into the house, irate and raging and armed with a gun, and was reaching for it.

Attorney Aaron Brockler asked Mr. Bradley what he did once he perceived a lethal threat. Bradley responded by saying he protected himself by pulling his gun and opening fire on his handyman.

A witness testified she heard six shots and saw the the handyman running out of the house.

He has recovered.

Bradley is using the Castle Doctrine defense, that maintains a person has a right to defend himself from attack in his own home.

Neighbors’ surveillance video and police officers’ body cam video were shown in the trial. The shooting happened May 31, 2021 on Washington Street in Martins Ferry.

