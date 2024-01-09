WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – travel conditions remain a bit tricky thanks to mixed precipitation across the Ohio Valley. Not everyone will see the same conditions.

Spots north of I-70 are seeing some snow showers creating a dusting, Spots along the river are seeing all rain, while other spots are seeing a rain and sleet mix causing roads to be a bit slick.

Stay up to date with the StormTracker 7 weather team online, on air, and on social media for all the latest.

There are already closing and delays in the Ohio Valley.

Click here to see those closing and delays.