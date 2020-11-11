Troopers say we should put “buckle up” at the top of our holiday list

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this year there have been five fatal crashes in Belmont County and two in Monroe, and that 25% of the victims were not wearing their seat belt.

In Ohio, unbelted traffic deaths are at a five-year high.

And they say with holiday travel coming up, typically traffic crashes increase.

“We’re partnering with other law enforcement agencies for a six-state trooper project that runs through the 16th,” noted Lt. Maurice Waddell, post commander. “We’re also partnering with West Virginia and Pennsylvania State Police for the Border To Border event which also focuses on safety belt usage. So troopers will be out and vigilant, looking for those violations.”

They say in the past five years, more than 2600 unbelted people in Ohio have died in crashes.

Lt. Waddell says safety belt use dramatically increases your chance of surviving a crash and reducing injuries.