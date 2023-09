UPDATE 9/12/23 12:58 PM: Officials say Raymond Clifford of Ocean City Florida has turned himself in after being charged with 3 counts of vehicular homicide.

Raymond Clifford

Clifford is expected to have his trial start on October 3.

Clifford currently has a bond set of $750,000

Officials say Raymond Clifford has a warrant out for his arrest for the deaths of Nathan Johnson and his two young girls, Karoline, age thirteen, and Savannah, age fifteen from Fairborn, Ohio.

According to officials, Clifford did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system.

Officials also say there was no mechanical failure to the semi.

Clifford is being charged with 3 counts of vehicular homicide.

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed the names of those involved in a crash that killed three people and closed part of the Interstate in Ohio.

The driver of the vehicle, Nathan Johnson of Fairborn, Ohio was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa and was taken to a hospital in Cambridge and died, according to officials.

Officials say Johnson has his two young girls in the vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of the girls are not being released.

UPDATE Augist 18 2023 : The truck driver who was involved in a crash that killed three people, including 2 young girls, and closed an Interstate in Ohio has been charged with vehicular homicide.

The semi-truck driver is Ray Clifford of Orange City Flordia.

If there are any charges, they will be presented to the Guernsey County Prosecutors Office.

I-70 Eastbound in Ohio is shut down after a crash killed three people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says I-70 Eastbound is shut down from State Route 83 to I-77, about 11 miles.

Officials say a westbound semi went through the median on I-70 and crashed into a vehicle head-on.

Three people in the vehicle are dead according to officials.

The semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are investigating and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.