WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular Trumbull County farm known for its sweet corn made a big announcement Monday morning.

Lutz Farms in Warren won’t be growing or selling its sweet corn during the 2021 season.

On its Facebook page, the farm said both personal and business factors led to this tough decision. They also said they appreciate their customers’ patronage over the years.

In 2019, the farm sold eight big wagons’ worth of corn on opening day, selling out in 35 minutes.