Former President Trump prepares to speak at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

(WTRF) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to make what he calls a “special announcement” from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

There is speculation that Trump will announce his bid for the 2024 presidential race.

In a recent rally, Trump hinted, “I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably,” Trump said as a crowd of supporters cheered. “Get ready. That’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready.”

Some critics suggest that Trump’s bid could be detrimental to the Republican party, while others applaud the move.

