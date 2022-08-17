OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday.

According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground.

Co-workers took the miner to the surface where he was pronounced dead.

Tunnel Ridge said all appropriate state and federal agencies were notified of the incident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we ask you to join us in extending support to this miner’s family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time Eric Anderson, General Manager of Operations

The investigations into the incident are ongoing, so stay with 7News for updates.