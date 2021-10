HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Hancock County road is closed Saturday evening after heavy rain has caused the road to wash out in certain spots.

Hancock County EMA says Turkeyfoot Road, near Wylie Ridge, has a major slip but no injuries are reported.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to stay off of this road and find an alternate route.

The Department of Highways is on scene assessing damage.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.